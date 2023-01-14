Level playing field

LAHORE: Pakistan’s is a boom and bust economy. The economy booms whichever government arranges foreign inflows, the economy goes into gloomy mode when foreign inflows stop and we lack the resources to pay back those inflows.

Our major dilemma is that foreign direct investment in green field projects is almost nil. Foreign investors invest in industries that fuel local consumption and not exports.

This foreign investment looks like a liability when investors start repatriating their annual profits in dollars. Since all profit is based on local sales and not on any export there is net outflow of dollars.

In most rapidly developing countries, the FDI comes in productive sectors. Foreign

investors market their products in the

domestic market, but are bound by agreements to export a certain percentage of production.

Foreign exchange earnings from these projects is higher than the yearly profits the foreign investors repatriate to their home countries.

Since we do not have a clear development strategy, the government wishing to show growth arranges foreign loans to spur growth. These loans are consumed to dole out subsidies, give concessions and favours to vested interests.

No development projects are initiated that generate income to pay back or service these loans. The real FDI is generally lower than the repatriation of profits of past FDI.

Developed or emerging economies come up with their growth strategies in well laid out plans.

In Pakistan, there is no industrial policy or plan but growth of each sector is linked to the facilitations that the state announces for any particular industry in the annual budget.

There is no think tank operating at policy level in Pakistan that sets growth goals for each industrial sector.

The current approach provides short-term solutions to serious hurdles faced by the

industries. Bank mark up, high energy cost are issues that cannot be resolved in short-term.

Entrepreneurs are mentally prepared to move ahead keeping these drawbacks in mind.

However, the power of the rulers to provide relief to one industrial sector and ignore the rest creates uncertainty and bad feelings among those who are deprived of the relief. As far as the utilities and bank markup are concerned, there should be a uniform policy for all sectors.

Matters like facilitating a sector in developing a brand or exploiting a particular market could be addressed by the state separately under a transparent criteria applicable on all.

The facilitation policies must not be restricted to a few sectors, but should be available to all entrepreneurs across industries so that they can exploit the opportunities that are in the offing.

For this we need a prudent and viable industrial policy. Unfortunately, the growth in Pakistan is determined by the concessions provided by the government in its annual budget.

Instead, there should be an economic policy statement and the annual budget should follow its objectives.

Pakistan came a long way from a zero industrial base to rapid industrialisation till mid-60s. Leaders in the first two decades of independence had a clear vision.

They realised the importance of skill development in increasing productivity. In Ayub era, the budget for technical education accounted for 13 percent of the total education budget. Today it is less than 2 percent. Vocational institutes established during that period provided skill training in numerous fields.

In fact, industrial planning should be the job of provincial and district governments that should map the industries in each district and provide infrastructure and facilities accordingly.

Competence is as big an issue as corruption. Trust would develop if the laws are properly implemented.