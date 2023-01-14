Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee on Friday ended stable against the dollar on matching demand and supply of the greenback in the foreign exchange market, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 228.15 per dollar, compared to Thursday’s close of 228.14.

The domestic currency also stayed flat at 238.50 versus the greenback in the open market.

Dealers said the rupee witnessed a stable trading day on the back of matching supply and demand for dollars. However, the investors were seen concerned about fast-depleting foreign currency reserves of the country.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan dropped by $1.2 billion to $4.3 billion as of January 6. The central bank attributed the decline in reserves to foreign debt repayments. The reserves show an alarmingly low import covers, as they are hardly enough to cover three weeks of imports.

The United Arab Emirates has decided to lend Pakistan $1 billion and roll over an existing $2 billion loan.