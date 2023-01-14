FO welcomes Saudi decision on deposits, investment

ISLAMABAD: Welcoming the Saudi decision to augment its deposits in the central bank’s coffers to $5 billion and commitment to increase investments in Pakistan, the Foreign Office Friday pointed out that all trade and investment related projects took several months of discussion and painstaking negotiations to come to fruition.

Addressing a weekly press briefing here, spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, “These items have been discussed at various levels, including at the leadership level. Any further talks, if required between the two sides including at the leadership level, will be held to formalise these investments. I cannot at this stage share with you the sectors in which this investment will take place because this is the beginning of the process.”

Baloch added that it will take some time before they were able to identify all those projects; however, she refrained from answering whether there had been direct talks between the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

When asked to comment on reports that Saudi Arabia had decided to hire some 400,000 workers from six different countries but Pakistan’s name was not included in the list, the spokeswoman responded, “We have seen the report. We have asked our Mission in Riyadh for confirmation about the veracity of this news item. Once we have information, I will share it with you”.

She did not agree with a query that many pledges from the Gulf States were not forthcoming as others when pledges were being made for Pakistan’s rehabilitation projects for flood victims in Geneva.

“First of all, I must say that Pakistan has very good relations with all countries in the Gulf region. We are grateful for their friendship and support that they have been extending to Pakistan throughout the years”.

She pointed out that the prime minister of Pakistan was in the United Arab Emirates and discussions about Pakistan–UAE collaboration in trade and investments were part of the agenda.

“Similarly, other countries that you mentioned have supported Pakistan in the past including after natural calamities. I should also mention here there are bilateral streams of assistance and cooperation not just with the Gulf but with many other countries around the world. We value these friendships and are grateful for their support and friendship”.

With regard to the situation of Afghan refugees in Karachi, of whom some were jailed, the spokeswoman clarified, “I would like to share with you that individuals from Afghanistan who were incarcerated due to illegal entry in Pakistan in violation of our immigration laws are in the process of being repatriated in concert with the families, the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad and the Afghan Consulate in Karachi. The process is underway “.

The spokeswoman said Pakistan was aware of threats directed at it as was fully capable of and had the will to fight terrorism.

“It has had successes in recent past and it will continue to take action to provide a safe and secure environment to its nationals. So, we have the full capability to deal with this threat. We have also consistently said that we are concerned about the presence of terrorist organizations in our region that pose a threat to the safety and security of Pakistan. We remain committed to fighting terrorism”, she added.

Reiterating Pakistan’s well-known position about third parties facilitating talks with India, the spokeswoman indicated that Pakistan never shied away from this.

“Regarding the Pakistan-India relations and facilitation by the third parties, including the United States, Pakistan has always said that it will welcome the international community to play their role in promoting peace in the region including in facilitating dialogue and resolution of the core dispute between Pakistan and India i.e. the Jammu and Kashmir dispute”.

She brushed aside reports in the media regarding the proposed visit to Pakistan last year by Prime Minister Modi.

“You know very well, we do not speak about speculative reporting and I can only term this article a speculative reporting”.

Responding to a tweet from the hacked account of Pakistan’s Consulate General in Chengdu which took everyone by surprise, Baloch said, “The account of our Consulate General in Chengdu has been hacked. This is definitely not our position on the Chinese Uyghurs community and Chinese government is well aware of our position“.

“Pakistan is thankful for Chinese aid and support for flood reconstruction. We will work closely on matters of mutual interests including rights & freedom of Uyghurs community.”

As soon as the issue was raised on the social media, the offensive tweet was deleted by the Foreign Office.

Later, the spokeswoman in a statement said, “Twitter account of the Pakistan Consulate General Chengdu, China @PakinChengdu has been hacked. Any tweet or message issued from this account is not from Pakistan Consulate General Chengdu, nor does it reflect the position of the Government of Pakistan “.

Pakistan as a policy has never commented on the Uyghur community and officially said this was an internal matter of China.

The Tweet from the hacked account was posted at 3:44 pm while a breathless Foreign Office clarified after 9 pm.