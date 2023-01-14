Pakistan-US trade talks on Feb 23

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the US have taken a big stride for boosting cooperation in various business and trade sectors.

According to sources, it has been decided to revive the dialogue process under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA). Both the countries have decided to revive the framework after seven years of its suspension. Important decision would be taken during bilateral dialogue in February. According to sources, it is expected that the talks would be held in Washington on February 23. It is said that Minister for Trade Syed Naveed Qamar would lead Pakistani delegation. It is to be noted that trade and business talks are taking place when Pakistan is facing worst economic crisis and the government is facing scathing criticism in the country due to high inflation.