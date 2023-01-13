Govt slashes RLNG tariff by up to 2.2 pc for January

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has cut the average sale price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) by up to 2.2 percent for January 2023 amid a fall in global wholesale gas tariff.

For the month, the RLNG price for the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) consumers was reduced by one percent or $0.1478/mmBtu, while for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) clients, the tariff has been cut by 2.2 percent (or $0.3297/mmBtu) over the previous month (December 2022).

According to Ogra’s determined RLNG weighted average sale provisional price notice, the regulator set the RLNG tariff at $14.3188/mmBtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $14.5157/mmBtu for SSGC clients.

Because of the soft wholesale gas tariff in the global market, the tariff in the region was also reduced. Pakistan is meeting nearly a third of its energy demands through the imports of this super-chilled fuel. Since May 2022, the government has reduced the RLNG tariff for local consumers. According to the data, in May 2022, the RLNG price in the local market was the highest ($21.8317/mmBtu for SNGPL and $23.7873/mmBtu for SSGC) since Pakistan started importing LNG in 2015.

It may be noted that LNG is pegged to the crude price. The gas price also fluctuates with the crude price movement. The Global Benchmark Brent price was over $83.7/barrel on Thursday. Previously, on March 7, it hit US$139.13 a barrel. The all-time of $147.50 was last seen in July 2008.

The newly notified tariff of RLNG also includes charges of the LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of the state-run importers — Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). These new weighted average sale tariff of RLNG have been computed based on 10 cargoes (nine by PSO and one by PLL).

Under two long-term contracts with Qatar, PSO is procuring LNG at 13.37 per cent of Brent and 10.20 per cent of Brent respectively. Six cargoes were procured at a slope of 13.37 per cent of Brent while three were at 10.2 per cent. Whereas, PLL procured one cargo at a slope of 12.14 per cent of Brent. The government has significantly reduced the spot purchases of LNG from the global market. For the last six months, PLL has procured one cargo per month.

The Asian Platts JKM (Japan Korea Marker) LNG price has also reduced significantly since August 25, 2022, when the LNG price peaked at $69.955/mmBtu. On Wednesday (Jan 11, 2023), the LNG price was at $26.87/mmBtu — the lowest price since November 21, 2022. From its peak price, the LNG price has been reduced by ($43.08/mmBtu) or 61.6 per cent. JKM is the LNG benchmark price assessment for the spot physical cargoes.

According to Ogra’s data, the newly-announced tariff was higher than the tariff in the same month of last year. Last year in January 2022, the RLNG price was $13.5655/mmBtu for SNGPL and $14.2803/mmBtu for SSGC consumers.

For Pakistan, RLNG is the second major contributor to the country’s power generation after hydroelectric sources. Its price variation also strongly affects the cost of generation, which is subsequently translated into the power tariff for consumers.