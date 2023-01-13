ECP gives two months to PMLN for intra-party polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday gave Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz about two months time till March 14 to hold the intra-party elections.

A five-member commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, at the Election Commission Secretariat, heard the case of PMLN failure to conduct intra-party elections, which has been lingering on for several months.

PMLN lawyer Ahsan Jahangir Khan contended before the forum that Shehbaz Sharif’s engagements had increased after becoming the Prime Minister, so there had been a delay in holding the intra-party elections.

Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Ikramullah Khan remarked that the Election Commission has been asking the PML-N to hold intra-party elections for a long time, why not withdraw the party symbol now.

In response, PMLN lawyer said that they should be given time till January 31. Member Punjab Babar Hassan Bharwana told the PMLN lawyer that if you could not hold the election by January 31, then we would withdraw the party symbol from you.

The lawyer pleaded that ‘we will hold elections but do not withdraw the election symbol’.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that such a person should not be the party president who was so busy that he could not hold intra-party elections.

The chief election commissioner gave a two-month time to PMLN to hold the intra-party elections by March 14.

Earlier, on May 21, 2022, the Election Commission had issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for not holding the intra-party elections in PMLN.

It may be recalled on January 05, the Election Commission had given the party a week to hold the intra-party elections and had warned that the election symbol allotted to it would be withdrawn which means the party would no more qualify to contest elections afterwards. Previously, the intra-party election in PMLN was due by March 22, 2022. However, the Election Commission had accepted its request and directed the party to conduct the poll exercise by May 14 last year and submit the related certificate by May 21. But the party again failed to meet the deadline.