Wana protesters end sit-in, open roads after successful talks with officials

WANA: The protesters removed barricades and opened the roads after successful negotiations with the district administration to end the seven-day long protest sit-in in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan tribal district, on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan held talks with leaders of protesters at Rustam Adda Bazaar in Wana, which proved successful and the participants of the sit-in announced an end to the week-long movement.

District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain Shah, Assistant Commissioner Wana, Salman Kundi and other officials accompanied the DC-led negotiation team.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Khan said that the 10-point agenda of protesters was genuine and justified and all the demands would be fulfilled at all costs.

The elders hailed the announcement of district administration and assured full support to implement the agenda in letter and spirit.

It may be mentioned that the protesters had blocked almost all the roads leading to various destinations as the sit-in continued for the sixth consecutive day despite the chilling winter and rain.

The protesters had blocked the Wana-Angor Adda Road, Wana-Tank Road, Wana-Razmak Road and others to protest the rising incidents of target-killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, terrorism, militancy and other crimes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general and South Waziristan in particular.

Thousands of residents, workers and activists of almost all the political parties, rights activists, civil society members, doctors, lawyers, traders, students from every nook and corner of South Waziristan were participating in the sit-in to demand restoration of lasting peace in the region.

The organisers had also threatened to expand the protest sit-in to other areas if the government did not accept their 10-point agenda of demands forthwith.

They had said that roads would be blocked for the government officials and their movement would be restricted as a pressure tactic to resolve the longstanding issues of militancy and terrorism and other crimes of heinous nature.

First, the protesters had gathered at Rustam Adda Bazaar in Wana to make the government take notice of the poor law and order and acts of terrorism. The protesters had complained that the incidents of target-killing, extortion and kidnapping for ransom had witnessed an alarming increase in recent months. They said the lawlessness and spike in violence had compelled the local people to take to the streets. Also, all the shops, marketplaces, filling stations and hotels in Wana remained closed since the launch of the protest movement. The shopkeepers had pulled down the shutters to record their protest against acts of subversion and volatile security in the South Waziristan tribal district.