PTI to file disqualification reference against its five members

Azhar Mishwani, focal person for social media operations to Imran Khan. Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to file a disqualification reference against its five members of Punjab Assembly (PA) who had not attended the assembly session during the vote of confidence motion.

Azhar Mishwani, focal person for social media operations to Imran Khan, said Khurram Laghari, Momna Wahid, Faisal Farooq Cheema, Dost Mazari and Chaudhry Masood had not come to the assembly. Therefore, a disqualification reference will be sent against them to the Election Commission.

Azhar Mishwani said in tweet the PTI members’ strength in PA is 180. With the exclusion of these five members, only 175 members of PTI came in the assembly. Pervaiz Elahi succeeded in taking the vote of confidence with 10 members from the PML-Q and one independent.