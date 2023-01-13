 
Friday January 13, 2023
National

Private sector urged to invest in tourism to boost economy

By Our Correspondent
January 13, 2023

PESHAWAR: The experts Thursday urged the private sector to invest in integrated tourism zones (ITZs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to boost tourism and strengthen the provincial economy.

“Immense investment prospects are available in the integrated tourism zones (ITZs) that have been approved by the provincial government,” said a senior official of KP Tourism and Culture Authority (KPT&CA) while speaking at an awareness seminar at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). The sensitisation seminar was organised by SCCI in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and Planning and Development Department (P&D).

