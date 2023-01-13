NA Speaker returns home after attending Commonwealth moot in Australia

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has returned home after addressing and attending 26th Conference of Speakers and presiding officers of the Commonwealth held at Australia’s Parliament House in Canberra last week.

With the return of Ashraf, the question of accepting resignations of the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to the PTI will come on the central stage yet again since PTI Chairman Imran Khan has asked his party leaders to accelerate the process. It is likely that another group of the PTI stalwarts would have meeting with the NA Speaker early next week. The NA Speaker isn’t in mood to budge and it is understood that he would stick to his earlier position.

Interestingly a meeting of the PTI leaders who wanted to impress the NA Speaker to accept en-mass resignations of PTI MNAs failed last month. Raja Pervez Ashraf refused to accept their demand and made it clear that every member who intend to resign should come to him personally and submit his resignations in his own hand writing.

The member will have to seek appointment for the purpose. The NA Speaker asked them to reach him in first week of June to for verification of their resignations but Imran stopped them to meet the NA Speaker.

It should be recalled that 123 PTI MNAs resigned from the House through an identical text of letter for resigning from their seats on April 11 when their Imran Khan was ousted from the office of prime minister and the House elected Shehbaz Sharif as new prime minister of the country.

On this as their protest under the leadership of Shah Mahmood Qureshi PTI members resigned from the House en-block. NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf didn’t accept the resignations since they were not submitted in accordance with the law and rules. Hence all such resignations were pending in the Speaker secretariat.

The members were invited for meeting with the NA Speaker so that he could determine the genuineness of the resignations and ensure that they were not submitted under coercion. The sources said that Raja Pervez Ashraf is sticking to his position and he wouldn’t accept the resignation in a group. He would consider to give the members a fresh date to appear before him individually after a couple of days.

In the meanwhile Raja Pervez Ashraf has expressed satisfaction about the outcome of the Speakers Conference and said that the member countries’ speakers and presiding officers of the Parliaments took keen interest in the working of Parliament in Pakistan and its democracy. “I had useful interaction with the fellow speakers and presiding officers. Some of them would be visiting Pakistan on their convenience,” Raja Pervez Ashraf said in a brief chat after returning from Canberra. The conference aim was to strengthen parliamentary institutions through discussion on security, Covid-19 pandemic and e-parliaments.