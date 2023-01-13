Rabbani draws speaker’s attention to anomalous passage of bill

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Raza Rabbani has drawn the attention of Speaker National Assembly towards an anomaly where a bill related to enforced disappearances was passed with the amendments by Senate, following its passage from the NA. After the Senate passed it with amendments, the NA once made additional amendments to the bills and passed it as amended. In his letter Rabbani has suggested to fix the anomaly by allowing the bill to be placed before a Joint Sitting of Parliament as amended and passed by the senate

In a letter to Pervez Ashraf, Rabbani said the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, [hereinafter referred to as ‘the Bill, 2022’], was passed by the National Assembly on 21st October 2022, with amendments. Later the Senate also passed it with amendments and returned it to the NA for consideration. The NA in an unconventional move passed the said Bill with further amendments.

Rabbani said the objectives of this proposed legislation are to criminalize enforced disappearance with impunity that surrounds this practice and to provide closure to the families who are in immense pain because the fate and whereabouts of their loved ones are still unknown.”

He stated that the term “enforced disappearance has been defined to include illegal and without lawful authority arrest, detention, abduction or any other form of deprivation of liberty by a public official followed by a refusal to acknowledge the deprivation of liberty or by concealment of the fate or whereabouts of the disappeared person, which places such a person outside the protection of the law”. He wrote that the Bill, 2022, was passed by the National Assembly on 8th November 2021 and thereafter, in pursuance of Article 70 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, read with rule 140 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 [‘the Rules’], ‘the Bill, 2022’ was transmitted to the Senate of Pakistan for consideration;

He stated in his letter: “The Bill, 2022’ with amendments on 20th October 2022 and in pursuance of Article 70 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, read with rule 125 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, ‘the Bill, 2022’ was returned to the National Assembly for consideration. The National Assembly of Pakistan in terms of Article 70 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, read with rule 154 of ‘the Rules’, considered the ‘the Bill, 2022’, as amended and passed by the Senate and in an unconventional move, passed the said Bill with further amendments.”

Rabbani said he was given to understand that a question has arisen whether, as a consequence of the new amendment, made by the National Assembly, the Bill, 2022, be returned to the Senate for consideration and passage or placed before a Joint Sitting of Parliament.

To overcome this anomaly, Rabbani wrote that he was of the view that this is, perhaps, the first time in Pakistan’s parliamentary history that a Bill passed with the amendments by the other House, is passed with those amendments, and also the House, in which it originated, has made the additional amendment and passed the Bill ‘as amended’. Rabbani referred to Article 70 of the Constitution, 1973, which provides the parameters of legislative procedures and reproduced it:

“(1) A Bill with respect to any matter in the Federal Legislative List may originate in either House and shall if it is passed by the House in which it originated, be transmitted to the other House; and, if the Bill is passed without amendment, by the other House also, it shall he presented to the President for assent. (2) If a Bill transmitted to a House under clause (1) is passed with amendments it shall be sent back to the House in which it originated and if that House passes the Bill with those amendments it shall be presented to the President for assent. (3) If a Bill transmitted to a House under clause (1) is rejected or is not passed within ninety days of its laying in the House or a Bill sent to a House under clause (2) with amendments is not passed by that House with such amendments, the Bill, at the request of the House in which it originated, shall be considered in a joint sitting and if passed by the votes of the majority of the members present and voting in the joint sitting it shall be presented to the President for assent. (4) In this Article and the succeeding provisions of the Constitution, ‘Federal Legislative List’ means the Federal Legislative List and the in the Fourth Schedule.”

The former chairman Senate said Article 70 of the Constitution, 1973, as reproduced above, provides a limited scope for reconsideration of the Bill by the House where it originated.

He said Clause (2) of Article 70, ibid, provides that “if that House passes the Bill with those amendments it shall be presented to the President for assent”. Whereas, clause (3) of Article 70, ibid., provides that “a Bill sent to a House under clause (2) with amendments is not passed by that House with such amendments, the Bill, at the request of the House in which it originated, shall be considered in a joint sitting”.

Raza Rabbani wrote that this constitutional scheme has been further elaborated by rule 154 of ‘the Rules’. Sub-rule (6) of the said Rule 154 provides that “after all amendments made by the Senate are disposed of, the member-in-charge shall move that the Bill be passed”. “The reconsideration of the Bill is limited to consideration of amendments made by the House,” he wrote.

He was of the view that Bill, 2022, cannot be transmitted back to the Senate, as it is no longer a Bill that has originated in the National Assembly in terms of Rule 120, of ‘the Rules’, and Article 70, Constitution, 1973.

He said the Bill, 2022, cannot be sent to a Joint Sitting of Parliament by the House in which it originated because the Member-in-Charge of the Bill chose to give notice and move a motion for consideration and passage of the Bill as passed by the Senate.

Hence, he said, the clog contained in sub-rule (7) of Rule 154, the Rules, and requirements of Clause (3), Article 70, Constitution, 1973, make a referral of the Bill to the Joint Sitting of the Parliament in the existing situation, impossible and unconstitutional.

Senator Raza Rabbani said the National Assembly, has made a ‘new amendment‘ while passing the Bill, 2022, as amended by the Senate, therefore, given the constitutional and rules position, he would recommend as under Rule 29, the Rules, a situation has arisen which is not provided for, in the Rules, therefore, the Speaker, using his residuary powers, should rule, the Government may move a Motion to rescind or withdraw the Motion, under Rule 256, the Rules, for the passage of the Bill, 2022, as amended; and the Government move a Motion for the passage of the Bill, 2022, as amended and passed by the Senate. “The government may move a Motion that the Bill, 2022, as amended and passed by the Senate, be referred to the Joint Sitting of Parliament,” he recommended.