IIU official listens to students’ issues

Islamabad: Acting President of International Islamic University (IIU) Professor Dr. N. B. Jumani, chaired a session on Thursday at hostel 5 and 6 of the university where he listened to the students in presence of all the relevant officers.

He along with all the directors personally visited various places at the hostel of male campus and inspected the overall situation. The session was attended by all the directors and their relevant officials of the departments, while Dr. Abrar Anver, Provost of male hostels, was also present on the occasion. Listening to the problems of the students and addressing the issues, the acting president directed that there must be no negligence in addressing the immediate solvable issues. He desired that all the concerned departments according to the identified problems at the hostels must chalk out plans and submit the reports along with solutions in his office at the earliest as he would be personally supervising all matters discussed in hostels during this visit.