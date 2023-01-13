Recharge wells in buildings proposed

Islamabad: The federal government is pondering over a proposal to introduce an amendment in building bylaws to construct recharge wells in all major commercial and residential structures to replenish underground aquifers in the capital city.

According to the details, the federal government wants to evaluate the results of this policy in Islamabad after which it can be implemented all over the country to cope with the issue of water stress due to climate change. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) have so far jointly built 60 underground water reservoirs in the I, H, F, and G series of Islamabad.

An official has informed that the soil and rock composition of the aquifer are important factors that influence the choice of location for recharge wells. He said parts of the aquifers with thick alluvial layers are better at naturally transmitting and storing water than those with thick strata of limestone.

Since Islamabad has both, the location of recharge wells can be selected through an understanding of the underlying hydrogeology and its variation across the city, he said, adding “We are evaluating whether recharge wells can be constructed in all major commercial and residential buildings. If it can happen then we will make amendments to the building bylaws of Islamabad.” The increased climate variability is resulting in wet seasons becoming wetter and dry seasons becoming drier. Most parts of the country receive heavy rainfalls in the monsoon months of July to September with scanty rains during the rest of the year.