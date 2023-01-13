51 new schools to be opened in fourth phase of IRCS

LAHORE: The fourth phase of the Initiative to Replace Cancelled Schools (IRCS) has been launched wherein new schools will be opened on 51 sites in the Punjab province following the approval of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Managing Director Manzar Javed Ali on Thursday. A PEF spokesperson said that through the programme, applications will be accepted from across Punjab to open schools in areas where partnerships of several institutions were cancelled under programmes such as Foundation Assisted School (FAS), Education Voucher Scheme (EVS) and New School Programmes (NSP).

He said under the project, the school owners have been advised to submit applications for opening of schools on the sites of recently cancelled schools. “Incomplete applications will not be entertained but those rejected in previous phases are encouraged to apply again”. He informed that the last date for submission of online applications is January 27. “Interested candidates are also required to submit the documents to the respective programme directors at PEF head office in Lahore by January 30”.