IJI leader lauds Pope Francis’ statement

LAHORE: Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) president Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer lauded the statement of supreme leader of Christian faith, Pope Francis, who had expressed concern over increasing violence and killings in Al Aqsa Masjid and Jarusalem City, calling for preserving the historical and legal status quo in the holy city.
Talking to media on Thursday, Zaheer expressed serious concern that the world has been a silent spectator to the massacre of Muslim worshippers and desecration of Masjid Al-Aqsa by Zionist army and settlers for seven decades. He said the Pope Francis rightly called to protect the sanctity and dignity of Jerusalem, and the negotiations must be resumed in the light of international laws and UN resolutions, to make it an ideal cradle of peace and sanctity.
