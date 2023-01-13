UHE to have Business Incubation Centre

LAHORE: The foundation laying ceremony of Business Incubation Centre (BIC) at University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore was held here on Thursday.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, UHE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen and others attended the ceremony. As per the details, the BIC would be established at the UHE with the funding of Rs3.34 million by the Chairman FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh with an aim to facilitate fresh graduates and entrepreneurs with brilliant business ideas. Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun said education should not be confined to getting white-collar jobs and to get into public offices.