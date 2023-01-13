National Youth Summit next month, says minister

LAHORE: Youth Affairs Department Punjab will organise National Youth Summit in February to bring together the youth of the country.

The youth of the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will participate in the three-day National Youth Summit where they will share their valuable ideas and skills. This was stated by Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood while talking to 32-member delegation from Balochistan Youth Affairs Department at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan and other officials were also present on this occasion. It may be noted here that Balochistan delegation, which also includes seven male and female national level karate, cricket and wushu players and 21 students from different colleges and universities, is on a four-day visit of provincial metropolis on the invitation of Youth Affairs Department Punjab under Youth Exchange Programme.

Talking to guest delegation, Malik Taimoor Masood said that the basic purpose of visit of Balochistan students under Youth Exchange Programme is to bring youth of the country at one platform. “Our country has been blessed with plenty of talent.

We just need to polish this valuable potential,” he added. Taimoor Masood further said that Punjab would continue to play a role of elder brother to all other provinces. “We want to extend every kind of cooperation and assistance to all provinces practically.

We are formulating a concrete policy for youth so that their useful ideas could be given material shape”. Director General Tariq Qureshi on this occasion said that the guest delegation is being provide complete awareness about history of Lahore and other achievements during their trip.

“The visit of Balochistan students under Youth Exchange Programme will help a lot in promoting national solidarity and brotherhood among the people of both provinces”. He asked the guest delegation to prepare themselves fully for the participation in National Youth Summit.

“Around 250 talented youth from across the country will participate in the National Youth Summit. It will be a useful platform for youth from all the country to exhibit their potential and skills”.

All the male and female members of Balochistan delegation expressed their views and asked different questions in the meeting. Later, Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood distributed certificates among all the male and female members of Balochistan delegation.