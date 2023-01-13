Rehabilitation of Kucha Shah Hussain begins

LAHORE: Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has started working on rehabilitation of Kucha Shah Hussain, which is situated on the southern side of Masjid Wazir Khan.

Officials said almost 35 percent of rehabilitation work had been completed and the entire Kucha would be rehabilitated by January 2024, whereas the cost of this project was Rs90.1 million. Kucha Hussain Shah has direct approach from the mosque and the Wazir Khan Square, they said, adding the famous kucha comprised of historic buildings and 31 properties was being preserved in which facade rehabilitation of 13 properties had already been completed.

The rehabilitation works included stabilisation and uplifting of facades, improvement of street surface, plantation and tourists seating area and a café. The conservation project also included upgradation and improvement of the existing infrastructure, including sewage line, electricity line, water, gas and telecommunication facilities. The scheme was being carried out with the cooperation of Aga Khan Cultural Service of Pakistan.

Director General of WCLA Kamran Lashari said that the core purpose of the project was to rehabilitate and protect the historic sites which would enhance the beautification of the street and the mosque area. “It is not only a civic work for the society but will also encourage and attract more visitors in the area. Once this Kucha is rehabilitated it will turn this spot into a tourist hub. Also with the interventions made, the residents will be benefited”, Lashari concluded.