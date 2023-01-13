Six kidney ‘thieves’ arrested

LAHORE: Manawan Investigation police arrested six members of an inter-provincial kidney thief gang. The arrested accused, including Amjad, Faisal, Yusuf Ali, Maqbool, Faisal Khan and Akbar used to target the innocent citizens of Rawalpindi and Azad Kashmir by giving them jobs.

The accused used to remove the kidneys of citizens and transplant them illegally. The accused had set up a lab called Capital Laboratory in Rawalpindi. The accused confessed to have removed the kidneys of dozens of people and transplanted them to other people.

firing: Defence B police arrested two persons on charges of firing in the air. The accused were identified as Yasar and Ejaz. Batapur police arrested two drug pushers Afzal and Tanveer and recovered 2kg charas from their possession.

found dead: A 60-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Manawan police on Thursday. Some passersby spotted the body of a man lying near Ring Road underpass Manawan and informed the police. The man, yet to be identified, might have died of cold weather, police suspected. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Assault bid: Batapur police arrested a man who tried to molest a six-year-old child. The child was playing in the street outside the house when the accused Abubakar lured him to his house and tried to molest him. A case was registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s father Azhar Mehmood.

SHO suspended: DIG Operations Lahore suspended SHO Gujjarpura Inspector Nasir Baig over incompetence and misconduct. He had failed to take effective action against the criminal elements.

'Kidnapped’ recovered: Kahna Investigation Police found two girls and a man who were suspected to be kidnapped. Police traced a 6-year-old Noor, a 32-year-old Yasin and a little girl Ayesha. Noor's father had registered a false case of daughter's kidnapping to teach a lesson to his neighbour. Kidnapped Yasin had filed his own kidnapping case over a property dispute with his siblings while the police found little Ayesha from the store room of her own house.

In other incidents, Data Darbar Investigation Police found 18-year-old Nadeem and reunited him with his heirs. Misri Shah Investigation police safely handed over 8-year-old Alyan to the heirs. Lytton Road Investigation found Shaukat Aziz. Badami Bagh Investigation police found a 14-year-old Abdul Rahman and Irshad and reunited them with their parents.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man died in the hospital on Thursday, a few hours after he was found lying unconscious near Band Road. The man, yet to be identified, was shifted to the hospital last night in a state of unconsciousness. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

accidents: Four persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 854 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, four people died, whereas 873 were injured. Around 422 persons having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 451 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.