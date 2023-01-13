Pervaiz reviews law, order

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday chaired a meeting at his office to review the law and order situation in the province. ACS (home) Capt (r) Asadullah Khan, IG Police Aamir Zulfiqar and Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti attended the meeting.

The chief minister appreciated the improvement in the law and order situation in the province, adding that all resources were being provided to protect the life and property of the people. The safety of the people was a priority, he stressed and directed that indiscriminate crackdown on arms display should be continued and the law prohibiting the display of weapons should be strictly implemented. Action should be taken against such elements regardless of political affiliation, he added.

DAULTALA: On the order of the chief minister, another tehsil was added to Gujar Khan as he has approved to grant tehsil status to Daultala. Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry, Ch Sajid Mehmood and Javed Kausar called on the chief minister at his office on Thursday.

The chief minister gave the notification to them. The parliamentarians thanked the chief minister for the announcement and Ch Sajid Mehmood said that a long-standing demand was met and the chief minister has won the hearts of the people of the area. Pervaiz Elahi said that this would ensure sustainable development while creating new job opportunities and the standard of basic facilities would also improve. Nadeem Qureshi was also present.