Man who murdered elderly couple to be executed in Oklahoma

WASHINGTON: A US man sentenced to death for taking captive and then murdering an elderly couple was to be executed on Thursday in Oklahoma after officials agreed his priest could be in the execution chamber.
Scott Eizember, 62, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 10:00 am (1600 GMT) in the penitentiary in McAlester in the central US state. Eizember murdered A.J. Cantrell and Patsy Maye Cantrell, both in their 70s, on October 18, 2003.
