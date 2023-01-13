Russia releases US Navy veteran

WASHINGTON: Russia released on Thursday a US Navy veteran who had been held in the country´s Kaliningrad territory for nine months, negotiator and former US politician Bill Richardson announced.
Taylor Dudley had been held since April 2022 and was one of several detained Americans whom Richardson and US authorities have been seeking to have freed. According to CNN, Dudley, 35, had crossed into the Kaliningrad, an exclave between Poland and Lithuania, from Poland where he had been attending a music festival. The release came one month after Washington swapped jailed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for US basketball star Brittney Griner.
