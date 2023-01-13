Ransom gang behind UK Royal Mail ‘cyber incident’

LONDON: An online gang is behind the “cyber incident” disrupting UK Royal Mail´s international delivery services, according to a ransom note seen by the Daily Telegraph on Thursday. The British postal service said on Wednesday it was suffering “severe disruption” to its international letter and parcel services due to the incident but did not explain its nature. Royal Mail said it had asked customers to stop sending international mail until the problem is resolved. Items already shipped “may experience delay or disruption”, it warned.
