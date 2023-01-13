SL ex-president failed to stop Easter attacks: court

COLOMBO: Former Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena and four other top officials were responsible for failing to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed 279 people, the Supreme Court said in a landmark decision on Thursday.
The island nation´s worst terror attack since the end of its ethnic civil war saw coordinated suicide blasts on hotels and Catholic churches, which also killed up to 45 foreign nationals and wounded over 500 people. The seven-judge bench ruled that Sirisena had been negligent in not taking measures to thwart the attack, despite solid intelligence warnings two weeks earlier.
