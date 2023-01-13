 
Nine killed in mosque attack in Burkina Faso

By AFP
January 13, 2023

OUAGADOUGOU: Nine people were killed when suspected jihadists attacked a mosque in northeastern Burkina Faso, local sources said on Thursday.

The attack happened at around nightfall on Wednesday in the village of Goulgountou in Burkina´s Sahel region, when assailants arrived on motorbikes and herded worshippers inside the mosque, a witness said. “They separated out the women, children and elderly and then made sermons to try to convince worshippers of abandoning” their form of faith, the source said.

