Brasilia rioters likely had inside help: Lula

BRASALIA: Brazil´s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that rioters who sacked the presidential palace over the weekend likely had inside help.

Lula said he had ordered a “thorough review” of palace staff after Sunday´s violent uprising, which saw backers of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro storm the presidency. “I am convinced that the door of the presidential palace was opened for people to enter because there are no broken doors,” he said in Brasilia.