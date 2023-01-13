Brasilia rioters likely had inside help: Lula

BRASALIA: Brazil´s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that rioters who sacked the presidential palace over the weekend likely had inside help.
Lula said he had ordered a “thorough review” of palace staff after Sunday´s violent uprising, which saw backers of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro storm the presidency. “I am convinced that the door of the presidential palace was opened for people to enter because there are no broken doors,” he said in Brasilia.
STOCKHOLM: Owners of Swedish night clubs and bars will no longer need special permits to allow dancing on the...
TEHRAN: An Iranian-British dual national sentenced to be hanged for spying for UK intelligence once held roles at the...
WASHINGTON: A US man sentenced to death for taking captive and then murdering an elderly couple was to be executed on...
STOCKHOLM: Ericsson said on Thursday it had earmarked $220 million to cover potential US fines over suspected bribes...
NITZANA, Israel: Ostrich eggs estimated to be at least 4,000 years old have been found in Israel, archaeologists...
SANTA CRUZ, United States: A “relentless parade of cyclones” hitting the US state of California was expected to...
Comments