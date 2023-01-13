Zelensky promises to defend Soledar from Russia

BAKHMUT, Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces defending Bakhmut and Soledar in the east would be armed with everything they need to keep Russian troops at bay in some of the bloodiest battles of the war.
Kyiv said earlier its troops were fighting to retain control of the now-battered industrial towns in the east, which Russian mercenaries claimed earlier this week to have taken. The Kremlin has made capturing the Bakhmut -- and Soledar with it -- its primary objective after nearly one year of fighting, having been forced to abandon more ambitious goals such as seizing the capital Kyiv.
“I want to emphasise that the units defending these cities will be provided with ammunition and everything necessary, on time and without interruption,” Zelensky said in a statement after a meeting with senior military officials. Ukraine´s Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said earlier the fight for Soledar was “the fiercest and heaviest” of the war.
