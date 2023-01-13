French first lady backs controversial school uniform

PARIS: France´s first lady Brigitte Macron has waded into a contentious debate over school uniforms, backing their use at the very moment the far right is pushing in parliament to make a unified dress code mandatory nationwide.

Uniforms have never been compulsory in all state schools in mainland France, and the education minister is against any such law. But the French media picked up on the dissonance on Thursday, as the country braces for mass strikes next week over a government plan to raise the retirement age.

The president´s wife, a 69-year-old former high school drama teacher, said she had worn a uniform at school in an interview with Le Parisien Daily published on Wednesday. “I wore a uniform as a pupil: 15 years of dark blue short skirt, dark blue jumper. And I thought it was fine,” she said, responding to a question from a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

“It erases differences, it saves time. It´s time-consuming to choose what to wear in the morning, and costs money” to buy brands, she added. “So I´m in favour of school uniforms, but if it´s a simple outfit -- and not too drab.”

The topic was one of many covered in the interview conducted by seven members of the public, from sexual harassment and mobile phones in school to spelling and the juice she makes President Emmanuel Macron for breakfast.

Mandatory outfits were first introduced in France for secondary school students under Napoleon, according to historian Claude Lelievre. Some state schools kept them on until as late as the 1960s, but the practice largely disappeared after the student-led protests of May 1968.