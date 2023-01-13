Special counsel named for Biden documents inquiry

WASHINGTON: US Attorney General Merrick Garland named on Thursday an independent prosecutor to investigate President Joe Biden´s handling of classified documents, after a furor over secret papers found at his former office exploded with the discovery of a second batch at his private residence.

The new find, from Biden´s time as vice president, was uncovered at a storage space in the garage of his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he often spends weekends, his lawyer said.

Garland, who runs the US Justice Department, said private attorney and former government prosecutor Robert Hur would be given the title of special counsel and empowered to examine whether the cache violated any laws.

“As I have said before, I strongly believe that the normal processes of this department can handle all investigations with integrity,” Garland said. “But under the regulations, the extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter.”

Garland´s announcement came hours after the White House acknowledged the second batch of papers in a statement that did not address their contents -- supercharging a growing scandal over a first batch of documents found at a Washington think tank where Biden had an office. The disclosures have prompted comparisons to the special counsel investigation of former president Donald Trump´s hoarding of hundreds of classified materials at his home.