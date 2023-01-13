Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank

QALANDIA, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army reported opening fire on fleeing suspects and troops being pelted with rocks during raids.

The uptick in West Bank violence continued the trend of 2022, which was the deadliest since UN records began in 2005. Fears of a military escalation in the territory have been sparked by the inauguration in late December of the most right-wing government in Israel´s history, led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Habib Mohammed Abdul Rahman Kamil, 25, was killed by live Israeli bullets in the head, in the town of Qabatiya” near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the ministry said. The Israeli army said that during a raid to arrest a suspect in Qabatiya, “the wanted suspect and an additional suspect fled the scene.”

“The forces fired toward them. The wanted suspect was apprehended and a hit on the additional suspect was identified,” the army said in a statement. In an ensuing gunfight and clashes, Israeli soldiers shot two other Palestinians, the statement said.

The West Bank, occupied by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War, is home to about 2.9 million Palestinians. An estimated 475,000 Jewish settlers now also live in West Bank communities considered illegal under international law.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian health ministry announced that 41-year-old Samir Aouni Harbi Aslan was killed “by a bullet of the Israeli occupation army” in Qalandia refugee camp, near Ramallah.