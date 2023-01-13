Official visits Datta Khel Camp

MIRAMSHAH: Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Rehan Khattak on Thursday paid his maiden formal visit to 10 Brigade Datta Khel Camp in Datta Khel tehsil.

He was warmly welcomed by Brigade Commander Brig Amanullah and Col Imran of 27 Punjab Unit. He was briefed by Brigadier Amanullah and Col Imran regarding the developmental initiatives planned or taken by the Pakistan Army for development of the social sector of the area and for consolidation of peace.

Later on, a representative jirga of Datta Khel tehsil greeted the deputy commissioner. Malak Usman Dawar presented the traditional Lungi to the deputy commissioner. Rehan Khattak also addressed the jirga and urged them to fully cooperate for progress and prosperity of the area.

This was followed by a sumptuous lunch arranged by Commander 7 Division. The under-construction buildings of Rescue 1122, police station, tehsil building and Bypass Road were also inspected.

The deputy commissioner praised the developmental initiatives of Pakistan Army and committed full cooperation of the district administration for acceleration of the developmental schemes.