PESHAWAR: Mother of Director National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mian Muhammad Waqar passed away.

She was also mother of Dr Naveed and Arshad advocate.

Her funeral prayers were offered at Dag Ismailkhel in Nowshera. People from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

Her qul would be held at their ancestral village today.