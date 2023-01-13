PESHAWAR: Mother of Director National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mian Muhammad Waqar passed away.
She was also mother of Dr Naveed and Arshad advocate.
Her funeral prayers were offered at Dag Ismailkhel in Nowshera. People from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.
Her qul would be held at their ancestral village today.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A private medical clinic was destroyed while adjacent shops were damaged in an explosion in Landa...
MIRAMSHAH: Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Rehan Khattak on Thursday paid his maiden formal visit to 10 Brigade...
PESHAWAR: Federal Ombudsman Office has addressed more than 160,000 cases in the year 2022.Briefing media at the Civil...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday chaired a meeting at his office to review the law and order...
PARACHINAR: The members of the journalist community on Thursday urged the government and police to expose the...
ABBOTTABAD: Vice-Chancellor Hazara University Mansehra Prof Dr. Jamil Ahmad has said that modernisation of computer...
Comments