Journalists want action against colleague’s attackers

PARACHINAR: The members of the journalist community on Thursday urged the government and police to expose the perpetrators, who had attacked the house of a local journalist with a hand-grenade the previous day.

Speaking at the of journalists held at Kurram Press Club here, journalists, including Ali Afzal Afzaal, president of Kurram Press Club, and Azmat Alizai, president of Kurram Union of Journalists, condemned the attack on the house of journalist Mohammad Ali Turi and demanded the government to provide protection to the media persons.

They said that the government and police should arrest the attackers and provide protection to the members of the journalist community.