Call to equip IT students with latest knowledge

ABBOTTABAD: Vice-Chancellor Hazara University Mansehra Prof Dr. Jamil Ahmad has said that modernisation of computer technology and innovation in the field of artificialiIntelligence will witness massive changes on the Internet-based technologies in coming years.

Addressing a one day seminar on ‘Web 3.0 and Metaverse’ organised at Hazara University Mansehra on Thursday, he stressed the need for equipping young IT students with latest knowledge so that they could compete internationally.

Zia Khan, Chief Operating Officer of Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence & Computing (PIAIC), was the chief guest on the occasion. The aim of the seminar was to keep abreast the IT students with the future computer-related technologies.

Addressing the participants, Zia Khan said that ‘Web 3.0 and Metaverse’ were the future computer technologies and by adopting these latest trends, young IT students can solve their monetary issues and earn foreign exchange for the country.

Zia Khan said that emerging technologies like Metaverse and Web 3.0 had equal opportunities for female IT students and they can have a positive impact on the economic activities of the country by using modern technology from their homes.

“We should make useful IT solutions that can be sold in the world and for the purpose, we have to adapt to the modern trends to meet future challenges,” he added.