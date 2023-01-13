Country on verge of economic default, says CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said that the country was on the verge of economic default due to the incompetence of the federal government.

“Now, the federal government is looking towards charities in a failed attempt to resuscitate the economy,” he told the oath-taking ceremonies of the Swat and Nowshera press clubs at the Chief Minister’s House.

The chief minister

said the indifferent attitude of the ‘imported’ rulers

towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was unethical and highly condemnable.

Despite the stoppage of funds by the federal government, he said, the provincial government had not compromised on its development agenda and was investing in human capital.

During the last four years, he said, the provincial government had spent significant resources on the welfare of the journalist’s community, especially on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of press clubs, provision of grants in aid, medical reimbursements, unemployment allowances, marriage grants, establishment of media colonies and other activities related to the community.

The chief minister said that the PTI provincial government had gone beyond its capacity and resources for the establishment of transparent governance, improvement of public sector institutions and public welfare in accordance with Imran Khan’s vision and party manifesto.

“Under the uniform development strategy of the provincial government, every possible effort has been made to ensure the welfare of all segments of society,” he said, adding the ultimate goal was to serve humanity without discrimination for which all possible measures have been taken.

The chief minister maintained that establishing a welfare society requires coordinated efforts and

teamwork, for which all the stakeholders will have to play their respective

roles. “Media has a key role in promoting democratic practices, due to which

it is considered as the fourth pillar of the state,” he added.

Mahmood Khan made it clear that merit, transparency and rule of law had been the top priorities of his government since day one. The self-centered politicians, who have built their properties abroad by looting the national exchequer, have been exposed, he added.

The chief minister also assured that the issues of the Swat and Nowshera press clubs would be resolved on priority, adding that the provincial government had always extended every possible support to the journalist’s community and would continue to resolve their genuine issues in future.