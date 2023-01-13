People suffer traffic jam due to construction work on Khyber Road

PESHAWAR: Thousands of students missed their classes due to the worst traffic jams on Khyber Road and Warsak Road a day earlier, the parents said on Thursday.

A minor construction on Khyber Road near Defence Colony was stated to be the cause of Wednesday’s traffic jams. Mismanagement of the Peshawar traffic police and their failures to manage traffic flow on dedicated routes was also one reason behind traffic jams.

The traffic police didn’t have any plan except blocking traffic flow on Khyber Road and diverting it to the narrow streets of Defence.

Thousands of vehicles taking students to their schools, colleges and universities got stuck for hours on Khyber Road and its adjoining routes.

Some of the parents and school vans, while using different routes, managed to drop off students to their educational institutions in two hours while others had to wait for more than three hours on the roads.

“I left my home at 7:30am to drop off my children at their school. It took me two hours to drop them off and then wasted one and a half hours to return home,” Amjad Ali Khan of Gulberg town told The News.

He said many people left the students on roads and asked them to go on foot to catch their classes, while several others missed three to four classes as they reached their schools quite late.

Another person, who also got stuck on the road, said he asked his two children to go on foot and took his small daughter back home as he didn’t want her to suffer in rain as the school was about two kilometres away.

“I have seen in other countries that construction works on roads are done during night time. And even if it is done and not fit for the traffic, they use steel shade put on the newly constructed area and let the vehicles pass on without damaging the concrete,” he said.