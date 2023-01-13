Closure of CNG stations assailed

NOWSHERA: All Pakistan CNG Association focal person and Jamiat Business Forum provincial president Pervez Khattak on Thursday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had enough reserves of gas but the rulers had closed the CNG stations, depriving the poor people of their livelihood.
Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan CNG Association, he said that it was beyond their understanding as to why the CNG stations had been closed in the province.
He said that according to Article 158 of the Constitution, the KP had right over the electricity and gas in the first place and then it would be supplied to other provinces.
Pervez Khattak said that the high court had also delivered several decisions that no gas and power loadshedding would be observed in KP but still the rulers were meting out step-motherly towards this province.
He demanded the government open the CNG station and allow businesses to continue so the poor people could earn a decent living for their families.
