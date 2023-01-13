Private sector urged to invest in tourism sector to boost economy

PESHAWAR: The experts Thursday urged the private sector to invest in integrated tourism zones (ITZs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to boost tourism and strengthen the provincial economy.

“Immense investment prospects are available in the integrated tourism zones (ITZs) that have been approved by the provincial government,” said a senior official of KP Tourism and Culture Authority (KPT&CA) while speaking at an awareness seminar at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The sensitisation seminar was organised by SCCI in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and Planning

and Development Department (P&D).

Shahid Hussain, senior vice-president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who chaired the session, said in his opening remarks that the role of the tourism sector in economic development was vital across the world.

He maintained that incalculable investment opportunities in the tourism sector was available, which needed to be tapped efficiently to strengthen the provincial economy.

Shahid Hussain emphasised the need for taking steps to improve infrastructure at tourist attraction sites, besides provision of better facilities to tourists. He assured the officials that SCCI would play its due role to attract private investment in ITZs.

KPT&CA Director General Bakhtiyar Khan, General Manager Umar Khan Khattak, Public Private Partnership Analyst, P&D Deptt Shehryar Khan, the SCCI vice-president Ejaz Khan Afridi, former president Faiz Muhammad, former vice- presidents Abidullah Yousafzai, Faiz Rasool, executive members Haji Ghulam Hussain, Laal Badshah, Qurtul Ain, Naeem Qasmi, Zahoor Khan, Fazl-e-Wahid, Malik Tariq Awan, a large number of traders, investors and representatives of relevant department attended the seminar.

DG KPC&TA Bakhtiyar Khan enlightened the participants about initiatives taken by his department for uplift of the tourism sector, especially Integrated Tourism Zones and urged the SCCI members and private investors to make investment in the ITZs.

He also invited the business community to ensure their participation in the upcoming roadshow organized by KPCTA in Islamabad, which is scheduled to be held on Jan19.

On the occasion, Umar Khattak, a senior official, briefed the participants about ITZs in detail through his multimedia presentation and stated that initiatives have been taken for

promotion of eco-tourism in KP where vast opportunities were available to

promote digital tourism in the country.