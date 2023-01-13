Innovative plan launched to promote education

PESHAWAR: Online School Management System is a unique programme implemented for the first time to ensure transparent and effective functioning of the Education Support Scheme (ESS) to promote quality education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The online scheme has been formally launched by the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation (ESEF) and initial three-month temporary agreements have been made with 51 private schools. If the schools effectively implement the scheme, the agreements would be extended with them and more scholarships would be given to them besides engaging more schools,” Zariful Maani, managing director of ESEF, told The News.

The scheme is unique in a sense that it has been digitalised completely and every detail pertaining to the scheme, the schools, students and teachers is made available with just one click of button. This is the first system developed and adopted by any public or even private sector institution in the country.

It ensures crystal clear transparency of every bit and detail of the scheme. The scholarships were announced for out of school children in areas where government schools are not available. More than 250 private schools applied for the scholarships.

The mechanism this time was a bit tough for selection of the partner schools. The private schools were required to apply through an online portal that had been developed by the staff of the ESEF. A criterion had already been designed for the school based on the qualification of the principal, staff members, quality of the building, number of class rooms, students’ strength and other facilities.

This way ranking of the schools concerned was also done. The schools fulfilling the required criterion were engaged in the ESS. These schools were provided the online school management system through which the entire data of the schools concerned were placed on the online portals.

Attendance of all the students enrolled in the schools is registered through face reading by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) devices installed at the entrance of the schools.

The system has been installed in the schools at very nominal prices - much cheaper than the ones available in the open market - and the amount generated from these systems is utilised for the promotion of education in an informal manner through community schools and distance learning.

Complete profiles of the students and the teachers are available online. Daily attendance as well as monthly and yearly reports are digitally maintained. A distinction has been made between the own students of the schools’ concerned and those enrolled there under the ESS. As soon as the ESS students complete 75 percent of attendance, the stipend amount is automatically transferred to the school’s account.

This way 100 percent transparency is ensured and zero chances are left for having agreements with fake/ghost schools and making fake enrollments. The staff of the foundations as well as the schools concerned has been trained properly for using the online system. The system has also been developed user friendly and easy to use.

The ESS is the revised concept of the one-time much scandalized Iqra Farogh-e-Taleem Voucher Scheme (IFTVS). Ideally the IFTVS was a valuable scheme launched in 2014 for the out of school children. Under the schemes vouchers were to be given to private schools for enrolling the out of school children in areas where government schools were not available. But the mismanagement and irregularities carried out in it spoiled the scheme and also damaged the reputation of the ESEF.

However, after the change in its management, the foundation was completely transformed and some remarkable achievements were seen during the past two years. The digitalisation of the entire functioning of the foundation and transparent induction based on merit and effective monitoring of the schemes during the last couple of years resulted in transformation of the foundation and revival of trust on it.

The staff of the foundation developed online Apps for effective functioning, e-learning and round the clock monitoring of the foundation’s activities.

Under the revised concept of ESS, some 40,000 students would be enrolled at a 50:50 ratio of male and female students during the three-year duration (2022-2025). A budget amounting to Rs3768.06 has been allocated for the scheme being implemented by ESEF.

Children aged 4-16 would be enrolled in the private schools in areas where government facilities are not available in the 26 districts of the province. The scheme has also been extended to higher secondary school level particularly for female students, who mostly discontinue their studies due to the non-availability of schools.

Some new concepts like blended e-learning and independent online education have also been introduced under the scheme wherein distance education would be arranged for students through online links and portals.