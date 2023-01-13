SCCI ex-president opposes levy on municipal services

PESHAWAR: Former president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Atif Haleem has rejected the levy of tariff for municipal services advertised by Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 4.

Atif Haleem has rejected the idea of imposing the water supply tax on the basis of number of shops, offices, per ward, per room, per flat, wedding halls sizes, restaurant size, etc.

In a statement, Atif Haleem said that 85% of tax collection made by the Excise Department on account of urban immovable property goes into the kitty of the local government department to provide municipal services. This collection runs into billions of rupees every year and imposing water tax again comes

under the category of double taxation.

The business community had won the case against WSSP under the same idea of imposing the water tax on a shop/office in high court and WSSP filed an appeal in Supreme Court. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court as of writing of this statement.

Atif Haleem has suggested that the local government department must come forward to explain the usage and utilisation of billions of rupees received by the department from the Excise Department under the disguise of urban immovable property tax.

Atif Haleem warned that the type of practice comes under the contempt of court as Peshawar High Court has already given its verdict on the said subject and they would not hesitate to go to the court again against such malpractices.