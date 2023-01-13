‘Public can make legislators commit to Constitution’

Islamabad : People's awareness of Constitution can help challenge and pressure legislators into pursuing public interest and setting priorities for law-making based on collective welfare, national consensus, and institutional competency in the current political environment marred by legislation based on personal interest.

This was the crux of the views expressed by panellists during a session on ‘Impacts of Political Environment on Legislation Processes’ held at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) with the research associates of Tadveen (legislative drafting and research clinic at the National Assembly) of ‘Mantaq’ Centre for Research. The session was addressed by high court advocate and former special prosecutor of the NAB Imran Shafique, IPS chairman Khalid Rahman and CEO and founding member ‘Mantaq’ Farzana Yaqoob.

Highlighting the dichotomy in the system, Imran Shafique said although policymaking in Pakistan was seemingly based on national interest, one couldn't find a forum or place where national interest was studied, analysed, debated, and determined.

He maintained that the Constitution was the reflection of the people’s will and aspirations, and it didn't permit personal-specific legislation or legislation against the Holy Quran and 'Sunnah' and had established institutions like Council of Islamic Ideology and Federal Shariat Court to ensure compliance.

"Despite that, the legislative process in practice is subverted because the country’s political environment undermines the Constitution and its implementation," he said.

According to Imran Shafique, the lobbying done by politicians, person-specific legislation, the influence of political interest of non-political entities (both national and international), and personal dispositions of legislators are some of the elements of the political environment that undermine the relevance of public interest in law-making.