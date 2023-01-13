IBCC approves CP’s equivalence to HSSC Science Group

Islamabad : The Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has recognised the career-related programme (CP) as equivalent to the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Science subjects (Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering groups).
Now, all students, who have a secondary school certificate or equivalent qualification, will be eligible to study the CP. IB regional manager Uzma Shujaat said: “We are delighted with the news that the CP is now officially recognised to both humanities and science groups throughout Pakistan. This recognition opens new opportunities for CP students in Pakistan to join higher education, including medical and engineering colleges.” The CP is specifically designed for students aged 16–19 who wish to engage in career-related learning, while also continuing to gain transferable and lifelong skills in applied knowledge, critical thinking, communication, and cross-cultural engagement.
It is an innovative blend of academic study and career skills that incorporates the vision and educational principles of the IB into a unique programme. The CP’s three-part framework comprises the study of at least two diploma programme (DP) courses alongside the distinctive CP core and a career-related study. Universities across the world value a CP student for a number of reasons, including their ability to manage a challenging and varied workload, while also bringing the appropriate
level of academic knowledge and understanding.
Islamabad : People's awareness of Constitution can help challenge and pressure legislators into pursuing public...
Islamabad : Higher Education Commission , Pakistan held a three-day international workshop as part of the TEIN...
Islamabad : On an annual basis through a merit-based process in which organisations are given the opportunity to...
Islamabad : “Poorest women in Pakistan need to be provided subsidies for travel and other out-of-pocket expenses...
Islamabad : Upsetting smooth functioning of educational institutions, the administration has deployed the teaching and...
Islamabad : A frightening trend of antagonism among street criminals has been monitored during the committing of...
Comments