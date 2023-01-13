Students suffer as teachers deputed to census duty training

Islamabad : Upsetting smooth functioning of educational institutions, the administration has deployed the teaching and non-teaching staff on the training of census duty when academic session reaches its peak.

Training of staff of educational institutions for census duty has been kick-started from Thursday and the staff has been appointed as enumerators. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics is going to conduct the seventh national census which is currently scheduled to be held from Feb 1, to March 4, 2023.

Teachers were feeling ambivalent about their census duties. A teacher told 'The News' on condition of anonymity that it was an abrupt and unplanned move of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), which was hampering the normal working of schools.

"Administration roping in teachers on census duty, students are suffering. Our teachers have hardly finished half of the syllabus yet," he said. Another teacher said the academic schedule in government schools had been derailed.

"What a pity that the administration did not even bother to ask the principals about the availability of their teachers. The FDE should not have shown indifferent attitude in this sensitive matter. After all it is the matter of our future generation. A plan should be devised to tackle the issue," she said.

The teacher said only non-teaching staff should be deployed on census duty because when teaching staff would be leaving to attend training, functioning of the school would be affected. An associate professor at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8 said the FDE was acting on bizarre policies.

"For the first time, college professors are deployed for this job. It is ridiculous to send them on door to door activity in order to collect census data. "We were expecting that none of our professors will be deployed on census duty being in the officer cadre. Professors should not be forced to do census duties because it would leave a negative impact on educational activities," he said.