Friday January 13, 2023
Lahore

Three robbers arrested

By Our Correspondent
January 13, 2023

LAHORE:CIA Cantt arrested three robbers and recovered valuables from them. The accused were identified as Ali Raza, Usman Zulfiqar, and Ahmed. More than Rs1 million cash and illegal firearms were recovered from the accused.

