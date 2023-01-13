 
PU MA, MSc results

By Our Correspondent
January 13, 2023

Punjab University Examinations Department declared the results of different MA and MSc programmes. These exams included MA Political Science Part-I & II annual examination 2022 and MSc Applied Psychology Part-II annual examination 2022. Details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.

