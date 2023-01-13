PU teacher’s honour

LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Space Science Assistant Professor and Co-Principal Investigator of Remote Sensing, GIS and Climatic Research Lab (RSGCRL) Dr Khalid Mahmood has been awarded status of Space4Water Professional by United Nation’s Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA).

According to a press release, the title was awarded in acknowledgment of his research on water using space technology. Dr Khalid has devised new, innovative methods keeping in view local evidence and scenarios, where less intensive inputs are required to model the reality and enhance the simplicity of these procedures.

He has established effective use of freely available remotely sensed satellite data as an economical alternative of costly in situ measurements to support decision making and strategic planning for the sustainability of water resources. He is among the 15 international professionals to hold this title and first ever Pakistani to be honoured this status.