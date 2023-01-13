PHA BoD meeting

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore Board of Directors (BoD) 24th meeting was held here at PHA Headquarters on Thursday which was presided over by Chairman Board of Directors Engineer Yasir Gilani.
Vice-Chairman of PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed and other members of the Board of Directors also participated. On the occasion, PHA DG Zeeshan Javaid gave a briefing to the members of the Board, while minutes of the 23rd Board meeting and steps taken to launch PHA's helpline number "1399", were approved. In the meeting, the agenda of extension of work charge and contract employees was discussed.
