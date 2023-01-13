Saudi aid package lauded

LAHORE:Chairman of Pakistan Islamic Council and Head of Jamia Saeedia Salafiya, Dr Hafiz Masood Azhar lauded the Saudi Arabia for the aid package of 10 billion dollars, saying this help for Pakistan in the most difficult situation is welcoming, for which the nation is grateful to

custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

In a statement on Thursday, he said the Saudi aid would greatly help to remove the risks of Pakistan’s default and ease the tough economic crises through which the country is passing through at present. He recalled that Saudi Arabia has always helped out Pakistan in every difficult time since its establishment, and was the first country to send relief for the flood victims.