Importance of hydraulic structures highlighted

LAHORE:Department of Civil Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, (UET) Lahore organised a one-day international seminar titled “Challenges in Design of Hydraulic Structures” on Thursday.

Engineers from academia and industry and a large number of students and researchers from Turkiye, Nepal, Australia, Philippines, and Pakistan attended the moot. In inaugural address, UET Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Engineer Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar highlighted the importance of hydraulic structures and role of academia in addressing the need of the industry.

Guest of honour Engr Shahid Hameed, Adviser to Chairman Wapda on hydroplaning, shared the challenges faced by Wapda during the development of hydropower projects in the past and appreciated the efforts of the Civil Engineering Department for improving the understanding of engineers in the field of hydraulic engineering.

At technical session, Eric Lesleighter a consulting engineer from Australia, Dr Ajoy Karki, Director Sanima Hydro Engineering Nepal, Engr Syed Abbas, Senior Engineer NESPAK Lahore, Dr Kaleem Sarwar, Associate Professor, Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering Lahore Pakistan, Engr Murat Sahin and Engr Onuralp Mescigil from DOLSAR Engineering Turkiye shared their experiences and new innovations regarding the design, operations,

and maintenance of hydraulic structures.