Rain likely

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday (today). They predicted that rain was expected in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Pothohar region.

They further predicted that moderate to heavy rain/snowfall was expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Murree and Galiyat during the period while dense foggy conditions were likely over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Upper Sindh. Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Malam Jabba, Dir, Saidu Sharif, Balakot, Pattan, Parachinar, Kalam, Bacha Khan, Mirkhani, Chitral, Kakul, Mardan, Drosh, Bannu, Peshawar, DI Khan, Murree, Jhelum, Islamabad,Rawalpindi, Attock, Mangla, Gujranwala, Jhang, Sialkot while

snowfall was recorded at Malam Jabba, Kalam and Murree.

Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Ziarat where mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore, it was 6.3°C and maximum was 17.5°C.